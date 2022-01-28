Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

NYSE:SYK opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

