SUKU (SUKU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.73 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

