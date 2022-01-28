Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 357.1% in January

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.