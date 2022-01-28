Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Acquired by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group makes up about 2.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 2.01% of Summit Financial Group worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $352.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

