Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%.
Shares of SMMF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,690. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $352.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.
