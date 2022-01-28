Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Up 350.0% in January

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIH opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth $11,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $588,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

