Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 8,603 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

