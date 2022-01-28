Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG opened at $111.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.36 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.