Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 18,763 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.