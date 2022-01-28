Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,068,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $191.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.60 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

