Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 697 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 577,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,406,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average of $162.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.89 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

