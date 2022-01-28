Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 254.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 203,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 57,961 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 20,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

