Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,455,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,709,000 after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.78. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

