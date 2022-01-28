Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

