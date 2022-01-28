Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 10.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.72% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $29,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,129,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 52,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average of $160.65. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.56 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.