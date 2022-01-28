Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $17,277.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00398925 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,231,172 coins and its circulating supply is 41,531,172 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.