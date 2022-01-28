Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $45.84 and a one year high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

