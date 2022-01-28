Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUNL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE SUNL opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $13.60.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

