Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,259 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.64% of Sunnova Energy International worth $60,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

