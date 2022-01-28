Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.84

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as low as $1.96. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,306,245 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

