SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.50. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 443,768 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

