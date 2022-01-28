SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Hits $4.58 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $4.58 million and $65,038.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.24 or 0.06639244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.14 or 0.99792776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052041 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,362,749 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

