Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 206.50 ($2.79). Approximately 50,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 130,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Supreme in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Supreme alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £240.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About Supreme (LON:SUP)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.