Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $510.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $490.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.
Shares of KLAC traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. KLA has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
