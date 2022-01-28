Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $510.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $490.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. KLA has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

