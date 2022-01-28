Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

STRO stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $465.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

