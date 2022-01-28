SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $83,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

SIVB opened at $542.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $683.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

