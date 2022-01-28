SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of SVB Financial Group worth $86,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $542.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $435.77 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $683.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

