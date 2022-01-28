SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

