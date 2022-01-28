SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.66

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 1427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in SVF Investment by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

