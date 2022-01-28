Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Down 1.5%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 45,179 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEGD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

