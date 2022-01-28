Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 561.1% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Danske downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

