Swingby Market Cap Tops $5.32 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $306,255.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,458,047 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

