Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $627.00 and last traded at $627.00. 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.39.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.