Switcheo (SWTH) Market Cap Reaches $25.49 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $25.49 million and approximately $61,410.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.62 or 0.06691681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.30 or 0.99662085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,720,942,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,655,179,920 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.