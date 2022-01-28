Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.14

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.14 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.31). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.35), with a volume of 389,822 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £275.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.14.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

