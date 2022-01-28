Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.42. 26,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 59,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $2,955,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

