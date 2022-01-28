SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $3,549.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00251093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007124 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,070,695 coins and its circulating supply is 125,379,306 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

