Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 373,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,038. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

