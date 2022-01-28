Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $430,613.55 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. 13,196,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,107. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

