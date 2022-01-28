Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Down to $44.42

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $42.89. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 58,989 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

