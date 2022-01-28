Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

SNV opened at $48.98 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

