Syntropy Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $73.70 million and $339,781.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,907,920 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

