Syscoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.57 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $501.98 million and $18.57 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00289751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,472,391 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

