T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 283,581 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of T-Mobile US worth $235,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 723,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,730 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 209,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,802. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

