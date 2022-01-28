T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $149.85 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

