Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.0621 on Major Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $62.56, $5.22 and $18.11.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00105685 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $7.20, $18.11, $10.00, $6.32, $5.22, $62.56, $4.92, $34.91, $119.16, $45.75 and $13.96. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.