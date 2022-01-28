TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.13 ($30.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEG shares. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €23.28 ($26.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €24.36 and its 200-day moving average is €26.25. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €22.95 ($26.08) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

