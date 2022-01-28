TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.51

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €22.51 ($25.58) and last traded at €23.39 ($26.58), with a volume of 503977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €23.28 ($26.45).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEG shares. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.13 ($30.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

