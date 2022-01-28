Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 125.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

TTWO stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

