Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.63. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 565,923 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 15.49 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

In related news, Director John David Kaplan purchased 100,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,325.82.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.